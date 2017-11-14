The draw for the 2018 World Cup takes place on Friday 1 December in Moscow. It will be broadcast live on RTÉ Player.

Which teams are in the draw?

Hosts Russia will be joined by 31 teams with a total of 64 matches due to be played.

The tournament starts on Thursday 14 June, with hosts Russia playing in the opening match as is tradition. The final is on 15 July.

The draw will take place in the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

Joining Russia so far are:

UEFA nations: France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Iceland, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden.

How does the draw work?

Pot 1 will include Russia and the seven top seeded teams in the world.

The remaining three pots are also divided by world ranking.

The four pots will then be emptied and teams will be drawn into eight groups in order from A-H.

Where are the matches held?

Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

All the cities are in or just outside European Russia to reduce travel time.