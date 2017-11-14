How's your nerves? We're potentially 90 minutes away from our first soccer World Cup since 2002.

After a goalless draw in the Parken Stadium on Saturday evening, things are absolutely on a knife edge. Can the Republic of Ireland finish the job against Denmark on their own patch tonight?

On TV with RTÉ television, online via RTÉ Player, worldwide radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 and on your mobile device with RTÉ News Now, you won't miss a second of the action.

RTÉ.ie has previews, features, live TV and radio streaming, player and manager interviews and a live blog from 7pm to keep you right up to date with events in Dublin.

Darragh Maloney is joined by Dietmar Hamann, Eamon Dunphy and Liam Brady from 7pm on RTÉ2.

Darragh will hand over to match commentators George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan for the 7:45pm kick-off. Tony O'Donoghue reports from the sideline.

In an International Soccer Special, you can tune into live coverage of the big game on RTÉ Radio 1 from 7pm. Commentary comes from Adrian Eames and Brian Kerr.

