Last weekend saw half the nation's TV audience glued to RTÉ Sport to follow the exploits of our international teams in rugby, soccer and International Rules.

Ahead of another massive fixture on Tuesday, when Denmark visit the Aviva with a place at Russia 2018 on the line, the weekend just gone once more proved what a sports mad country Ireland is.

The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup Qualifier play-off first leg on Saturday evening against Denmark in Copenhagen was watched by an average of 848,000 viewers, meaning 52% of all those watching TV at the time were tuned in to RTÉ2’s coverage. Viewership peaked at 1.01 million as the game drew to a close (21.34).

Earlier on Saturday, Ireland’s huge win over South Africa in the first of this year’s Guinness Series Tests at the Aviva Stadium was watched by an average of 631,100 viewers with 48.4% of the available audience tuned in to RTÉ2.

At 5am on Sunday morning the first EirGrid International Rules Test in Adelaide between Ireland and Australia was watched by an average of 39,600 viewers on RTÉ2, 51% of the available audience, while 93,000 tuned in to the highlights on Sunday evening again on RTÉ2.

Over 45,000 streamed the Ireland-South Africa game on the RTÉ Player

Meanwhile RTÉ Player had 47,055 live streams on Saturday for Guinness Series Live: Ireland v South Africa as well as 63,575 live streams on Saturday for Denmark v Republic of Ireland and 6,416 live streams on Sunday for EirGrid International Rules Series, with a further 6,825 catch-up streams later in the day.

As well as the World Cup play-off on Tuesday night, we will have live TV, radio and online coverage of Ireland versus Fiji on Saturday, as well as live television and online coverage of the second and decisive International Rules Test from Perth on Sunday.

Watch Republic of Ireland v Denmark live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player from 7pm, coverage on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm, live blog on RTÉ Sport Online from 7pm