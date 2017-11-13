Double winners Cork City have continued a busy transfer period with the acquisition of Derry City defender Aaron Barry.

The 24-year-old Wicklow man has penned a two-year deal with the Leesiders and is hungry for silver.

He joined the Candystripes three years ago following a stint with Sheffield United but moves south confident he can add to John Caulfield's all-conquering outfit.

"I am coming into a winning environment and John’s signings are all of the same ilk; they are players who are at a good age and are hungry for success, and I fall into that bracket too," he told the club's website.

"The winning mentality at the club has impressed me. There’s experience, there are leaders, there is youth, there is a bit of everything in the squad but, more than anything, it is about that winning mentality.

"I want to come in, fight for my place and play as many games as possible. I want to win something here."

Caulfield moved swiftly to boost his ranks after the FAI Cup penalty shootout win against Dundalk.

Barry McNamee, Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Colm Horgan Josh O'Hanlon have all been snapped up, while Alan Bennett and Karl Sheppard committed to the club by agreeing new deals.

"Aaron has a lot of experience in our league, he has been with Derry for the last four seasons," Caulfield said of his latest signing.

"He is a left-sided centre-back, he is very good on the ball and strong in the air. With Ryan Delaney going back to Burton, we needed to bring in another defender.

"He is at a good age, he has a great attitude and he is really looking forward to it."