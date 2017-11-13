Martin O’Neill’s squad returned from Denmark with a clean bill of health ahead of tomorrow night’s play-off decider at the Aviva Stadium.

There had been concerns about midfielder Harry Arter who was substituted late in the game in Copenhagen having received medical attention on the pitch during the first leg on Saturday night.

But the Bournemouth man trained with the full squad on Monday morning at the FAI headquarters and is fit to face Age Hareide’s side at Lansdowne Road.

David Meyler was also training at Abbotstown and is set to return to the starting XI having missed the first leg in the Danish capital due to suspension.

Rob Elliott has left the squad as the Newcastle United goalkeeper has returned to England due to a family bereavement.

Colin Doyle has replaced Elliott in the squad for the Denmark clash.

Fresh and raring to go, David Meyer should be back in the side tomorrow night. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/GMQAi0PsCA — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 13, 2017

Only Randolph's heroics shut out the Danes and if Ireland show more ambition, there's a real danger they'll exploit the extra space.

"I think with the players that they possess, I believe that they are capable of scoring a goal, so it means we might have to score two to win the match," the manager said.

"That's the way I am looking at it, and we will have to show a bit more creativity during the course of the game at the Aviva. But I think we are capable of doing that.

A great sight for Irish fans...Seamus Coleman doing a very small bit of ball work at Ireland training this morning. #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/a2FP4da8Cw — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 13, 2017

Seamus Coleman and Jonathan Walters were also in situ with the Ireland squad but only in a supportive role as the captain and Burnley striker recover from injury.

