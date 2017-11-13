Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says Liam Miller’s illness "puts things in perspective".

The 36-year-old former Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United midfielder is battling pancreatic cancer.

"All thoughts go out to him and his family, [it] put things in perspective," O’Neill told reporters at a press conference ahead of the World Cup play-off against Denmark.

"I gave him his debut at Celtic. He did wonderfully well in a Champions League game one evening, he was absolutely outstanding.

"We heard about the news recently but we didn't know how bad it was. All thoughts go out to him and his family, I think he has three children as well.

Captain David Meyler echoed his manager’s sentiments.

"We heard the news but we were unsure of all the details. Thoughts go out to him and his family. We're thinking about him and we hope he can pull through," said the Cork midfielder.

Earlier, former team-mates showed their support for Miller on social media.

Such sad news about my old Room mate Liam Miller, Pray to God he pulls through this battle with Cancer, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. ❤️❤️❤️ — Noel Hunt (@Noelhunt20) November 12, 2017

All my thoughts and love with Liam Miller and his family ❤️ — Darren O'Dea (@odea_darren) November 12, 2017

Celtic and Manchester United have also expressed their support for their former midfielder.

Miller is reportedly receiving treatment in the United States, where he last played for Wilmington Hammerheads.

Celtic wrote on their official Twitter account: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Liam Miller and his family at this time."