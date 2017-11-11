Morocco secured their place at the 2018 World Cup with a 2-0 win away over the Ivory Coast, while Tunisia got the point they needed to book a trip to Russia.

The Atlas Lions travelled to Abidjan with fate in their own hands at the top of Group C and a point clear of the Ivory Coast.

Fenerbahce winger Nabil Dirar put Morocco ahead on 25 minutes when his cross from the right dropped into the Ivory Coast net, before captain Medhi Benatia swiftly doubled the lead on the half-hour following a corner.

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier fired over the crossbar in the second half as the Elephants missed out on next summer's finals.

Tunisia, meanwhile, progressed as winners of Group A despite not being able to end their campaign with victory over Libya, who finished bottom.

Youssef Msakni sent a first-half effort over, while Libya goalkeeper Mohamed Nashnush saved from Anice Badri.

In the end a point from a goalless draw was enough for the Eagles of Carthage to secure a return to the World Cup for the first time since Germany 2006 and what will be a fifth appearance in the finals.

DR Congo, meanwhile, had needed Libya to pull off a shock win to give them hope of making it to Russia, but were left disappointed despite a 3-1 win over Guinea in Kinshasa, scoring twice in stoppage time.

Florent Ibenge's side took the lead on 70 minutes through an own goal by Ousmane Sidibe.

However, substitute Keita Junior swiftly equalised for Guinea.

Congo produced a late rally to secure victory with a penalty from Jonathan Bolingi in stoppage time before Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano netted a third, but it was all to be in vain as the final result filtered through from Rades.

Earlier on Saturday in Group B, a stoppage-time goal from Banana Yaya gave Cameroon a 2-2 draw away against Zambia in Ndola.

Both nations were unable to qualify, with Nigeria already set for their place in Russia.

Zambia went ahead on 26 minutes through Patson Daka, but Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa soon equalised.

Brian Mwila put the Copper Bullets back in front just after the hour, which had looked enough for victory before Yaya headed in during stoppage time to snatch a point.