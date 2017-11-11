The FAI has denied reports that Martin O'Neill cut short Friday's training session over fears his squad were being spied upon.

It had been reported this morning that the Ireland manager ended the training session early over fears that Danish representatives in the offices overlooking Parken Stadium would see his strategy.

However, the FAI have told RTÉ Sport that the story is untrue.

At Friday evening's pre-match press conference, O’Neill emphasised the need to ensure that his team were still in the tie by full-time, but he also gave the impression that his side are going to attempt to take something back to Dublin for Tuesday’s second leg.

"The away goal is important and we are just going to go for it," said O’Neill.

"We have to get on the front foot, as we were against Wales once we got a foothold in the game and the game levelled out. But [this] is a different test and it is one that we have to be up for."