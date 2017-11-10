Corry Evans has apologised on his wife's behalf for the foul-mouthed xenophobic tweet she sent after he conceded a penalty in Northern Ireland's World Cup play-off with Switzerland on Thursday night.

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan controversially awarded the Swiss a second-half spot-kick having deemed Evans handled Xherdan Shaqiri's shot, with replays inconclusive over whether it struck the Blackburn midfielder's back or his arm, which was tucked in by his side.

In a tweet sent from a now-deleted account, Lisa Evans wrote: "Romanian gypsy c***!!! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives!! Ungrateful t***!! Anyway onwards and upwards. #GAWA"

Corry Evans then released a statement through the Irish Football Association saying sorry for his wife's social-media post.

It read: "On behalf of my wife, I would like to apologise unreservedly for the content and language contained in the tweet that she issued last night.

"The comments were published in the heat of the moment and are not representative of her views."

Ricardo Rodriguez scored the penalty at Belfast's Windsor Park to ensure Switzerland claimed a 1-0 advantage in the first leg of their play-off.

Evans was also booked for the incident, ruling him out of Sunday's return leg in Basel due to suspension.

The 27-year-old was still on the team's flight bound for Switzerland on Friday afternoon.