Christian Eriksen is prepared for "anything to happen" in Denmark's World Cup play-off with the Republic of Ireland, and is confident his team can turn things around in Dublin even if tomorrow night's first leg goes awry.

Martin O'Neill's men line out at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday night hoping to, at the very least, keep the tie alive ahead of the return game on Tuesday.

Tottenham playmaker is the standout threat for the hosts, and though he admitted that traveling to the Aviva Stadium for the second leg is not ideal, the 25-year-old has total faith his side can deal with whatever that challenge throws at them.

"It'll be a good game in Dublin no matter what the result is here," Eriksen told RTÉ Sport.

"It's not bad to play the second game away.

"We can always catch up if we miss something here. We don't go into the game with the expectation that we're going to play nil-nil. We want to score, we want to win and get the best result possible.

"Keeping Ireland from scoring is a big thing. Nil-nil is not a bad result but it depends on the game."

The Danes have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes under Age Hareide, who took the reins two years ago.

His direct style of play has been effective; they finished only behind Poland in Group E and come into this showdown with a quiet confidence.

Keeping tabs on Eriksen will be crucial to Irish hopes, though the man himself is braced for some special attention.

"I don't really mind if they do. I think we have a lot of quality next to me to open the gaps in they man-mark me," he said.

"I feel well, I feel good and I'm ready to go tomorrow.

"In the last year we've improved a lot and got some good results. We've got a lot of confidence from every win and it's something we'll bring into these two very important games.

"We expect a very compact team who defensively are very strong. It'll be a tough game, a physical game with hopefully with some nice football in between.

"Anything can happen in two games. This is the first step."

