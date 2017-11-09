Jeff Hendrick has warned Denmark’s star players that they need to be wary of the Republic of Ireland in the first leg of World Cup play-off in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The Burnley midfielder has spoken of his confidence ahead of the game on the back of the brilliant 1-0 win over Wales in the final group match in October.

Much of the build-up to the game has been focusing on Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen who has been in scintillating form for his club in the Premier League.

However, Hendrick feels Ireland have taken on better players than the talented attacker.

In an exclusive interview with RTÉ Sport ahead of live coverage of the game on Saturday on RTÉ2 from 7:25pm, Hendrick said: "Don’t get me wrong. He is a good player. We have watched clips. He has got good delivery from set-pieces, he has clever movement, he has done really well.

"But he is only one player. We have played against better players than him. That is not doing him down. He still has to play his game and he has to stop us as well.

"They play good football, you expect that with some of the players they have. But it’s not anything we’re not used to. We play against a lot of bigger countries with players at big clubs. The group we have here, it doesn’t seem to faze us much.

"We just get on with out business and play our game. Like everyone knows, we make it hard for teams to play against us.

"They have the first game at home and they need a good result because they know they will be coming to Dublin with our fans behind us. We need to play our game in the first leg.

"We have a good chance. It’s the draw we hoped for but we need to make sure now that we go and do the business because there is no point doing a favourable draw if you can’t capitalise on it."

Hendrick was one of the players that shone for Ireland in Euro 2016 but reaching Russia would top that achievement and give the Dubliner an even bigger occasion to feature in.

It’s an opportunity he does not want to let slip by.

"For me personally it would mean everything. I remember watching the atmosphere around the whole country in 2002 as a kid. It brings everyone together and the spirit. It’s unbelievable.

"I’d love that and so would everyone else in the squad. The Euros was amazing, it’s something I wanted to do since I got in the Ireland squad. To get so close and win the play-offs and get into a tournament was brilliant. I still remember that feeling.

"To get to the World Cup, a stage higher, I don’t know how a good a feeling it would be, whether it matches or better the one two years. We need to make sure work hard in these two games and have that feeling again."