Here's how you can follow the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off with Denmark in the Parken Stadium on Saturday evening.

On TV with RTÉ television, online via RTÉ Player, worldwide radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 and on your mobile device with RTÉ News Now, there are no shortage of ways to access the game.

RTÉ.ie has previews, features, live TV and radio streaming, player and manager interviews and a live blog to keep you right up to date with events in Copenhagen.

LIVE STREAMING: RTÉ Player (Republic of Ireland-only) | Mobile - RTÉ Player App iOS | Android (Republic of Ireland-only)

Mobile: RTÉ News Now

Online: RTÉ.ie/sport

Twitter: @RTESoccer

Facebook: RTESoccer

Darragh Maloney will be joined by Damien Duff, Liam Brady and Eamon Dunphy from 7:25pm on RTÉ2. The rugby international between Ireland and South Africa will have just finished in the Aviva Stadium.

Darragh will hand over to match commentators George Hamilton and Jim Beglin for the 7:45pm kick-off. Tony O'Donoghue reports from the sideline.

In an extended Saturday Sport, which begins at 2:45pm and runs all the way to 10pm, Des Cahill and Joanne Cantwell will present coverage on RTÉ Radio 1. Commentary comes from John Kenny and Brian Kerr in Copenhagen. There will be studio analysis from Pat Fenlon, Stephen Elliott and Mark Kinsella.

All that is left to do now is say come on you Boys in Green.....