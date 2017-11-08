And so Northern Ireland stand on the cusp of first World Cup appearance since 1986.

Switzerland are the obstacle between Michael O’Neill’s side and a place at the party in Russia next summer.

The first leg takes place at Windsor Park on Thursday evening, with the return in Basel three days later.

And while supporters of the Republic of Ireland feel an advantage is accruing with a home assignment in their play-off second leg against Denmark, Northern Ireland fans are equally optimistic that some credit in the bank can be gained from hosting the Swiss in the first leg.

BBC NI presenter Joel Taggart outlined some impressive stats to 2fm’s Game On that gives weight to such optimism.

"Germany and Portugal are the only sides to have beaten Northern Ireland in a competitive game in Belfast in the last four-and-a-half years and that is why the first leg is so important," he said.

"Our defensive record will again be put to the test but we have kept seven clean sheets in ten qualifiers and a 11 clean sheets in 15 of the last competitive games at home.

"The Republic are talking about reverse psychology of being away first and then bringing it back to Dublin. For us it's about trying to keep a clean sheet first, then taking it from there and seeing what happens.

"I think going away for the second leg is not that bad in that if you score away from home the opposition has less time to do something about it."

Despite winning nine of their ten qualifying games, the loss to Portugal in their final group game saw Switzerland miss out on automatic qualification for Russia.

Taggert wasn’t overly impressed with the way the Swiss performed in Lisbon last month and is now unsure as to how they’ll react in these upcoming games.

"I was really disappointed in Switzerland as a draw in Lisbon would have seen them qualify," he added.

"You never got the sense that they really believed that it was on. I don't know how that will play out now. It could play two ways.

"The Swiss could now feel a bit of pressure in that they blew it after winning nine games in the group. Yet that setback could make them more determined, give them more resolve.

"It can come down to refereeing decisions, who holds their nerve the most?

"I really think this is toss of the coin stuff. I would not be surprised if we are sitting in Basel on Sunday night watching a penalty shootout."