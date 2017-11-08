Harry Arter has hailed the will to win within the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s World Cup play-off against Denmark.

Ireland travel to Copenhagen for the first leg of the Russian eliminator, buoyed by the final result of the qualifying campaign when they beat Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales in Cardiff, as they look to secure their place at next summer’s tournament.

"One thing I’ve always thought about this group is the will to win has been unbelievable," said Arter, speaking after training this afternoon at the FAI headquarters.

"I think our team spirit is probably different to what the lads have at their clubs and slightly different to what I have at my club.

"The Wales game for us, the way we went into that game, it is almost the same sort of pressure situation in this one.

"We have the right mindset and with the same mindset as we had against Wales, we can achieve what we want."

Ireland will travel with a strong squad to Denmark for the first leg with Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward looking like they will be fit to start at the Parken Stadium.

Both Burnley players are likely to be named in manager Martin O’Neill’s starting XI and while Ward resumed full training on Wednesday morning, Hendrick is still a little bit behind the rest of the players and completed a session with the fitness coach away from the squad.

But Arter revealed that Hendrick would be ready to play through the pain as "as long as it is bearable" as the Dubliner recovers from a concern with gluteal muscle.

"He has done very well this season in the Premier League and we have missed him when he has not been playing here," said Arter of his midfield colleague.

"He played against Wales and set up the goal with a great ball across and I really enjoy playing alongside him.

"With the adrenalin, and how big the game is, he will probably want to play through anything.

"As long as it is bearable I am pretty sure he will be out there."

There will be a changed look to the Ireland midfield on Saturday as David Meyler must sit out the game through suspension, but Arter is confident that the players will respond positively and follow out the manager’s plans.

"It depends how we set up. We set up differently against Wales than we did against Georgia.

"I’m sure whoever comes in and plays whatever role the manager wants, hopefully people will respond to that positively and perform to the highest level they can.

"It’s probably more down to how we set up rather than who plays."

Arter has had to adapt to the Ireland style of play considering his club side Bournemouth play with a very different approach to the game, but the 27-year-old is more than happy as long as he is involved with O’Neill’s side.

"Probably a three, if I’m being completely honest," said Arter when asked about his preferred midfield formation.

"The way football is nowadays, it’s quite rare that teams have a two in midfield. You look at all the big clubs in the world and they rarely go with two.

"The protection you have when there’s three is nicer for midfielders. Whatever the manager thinks is best for that game, I’m more than happy to play any part.

"You have to adapt and perform the best you can."

Arter is likely to be tasked with the role of stopping Denmark danger-man Christian Eriksen from influencing matters in the Danish capital on Saturday night.

But the Bournemouth man believes that Ireland must stick to their own game plan, while worrying about Denmark as a unit and not focusing too much on the Tottenham midfielder

"I don't think you can focus just on one player. He is obviously an unbelievable player, a world-class player, he deserves all the credit he gets in the Premier League and international-wise.

"We’re going to have to obviously stop him and stop him from trying to do what he does.

"But it is important not to just concentrate on him. To concentrate on ourselves is probably the most important thing and then try to take care of them."

"To play in the Euros or to play in the World Cup would be special"

Arter missed out on the trip to France for Euro 2016 due to injury and while the player admitted that he was not that affected at the time, he believes that it has now made qualifying for the World Cup even more of a priority.

"To play in the Euros or to play in the World Cup would be special, especially for the country as well.

"It was obviously disappointing to miss out, probably more so as time goes on, if I’m being honest.

"Probably at the initial time, I wasn’t fussed about missing out but as time goes on, it’s been more of a disappointment and it makes going to the World Cup, even more, something that I want to do."

Ireland manager O’Neill has spoken at length of the importance of ensuring that his side remain in contention following Satuday night’s first leg, with the return fixture taking place at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

And Arter believes that it will prove advantageous, knowing how much of an effect a packed Lansdowne Road can add to achieving that golden ticket to Russia next summer.

"I am sure the crowd will get behind us and we will get a positive result.

"You feel you can overturn anything when you’re at home with momentum from the crowd. And the buzz around the place will be brilliant."

