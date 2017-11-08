Cork City defender Alan Bennett has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for October.

It is the second time Bennett has won the monthly award and is presented for the month when Cork clinched the league title. They completed the double with the capture of the FAI Cup last weekend.

"It has been an historic year for the club, the work everyone has put in, John Caulfield especially, has been tremendous and we have got the rewards for it," Bennett said.

"To win this award is personally very nice. We kept a couple of clean sheets in October and finished strongly defensively to win the league.

"We had the best defensive record in the league and when we look back on what we were able to achieve this season it is something we can all be extremely proud of.

"I feel good, a little sore after Sunday but we can all have a bit of a rest now and come back stronger next season."

In winning the award, Bennett fended off competition from Billy Dennehy of St Patrick's Athletic, who finished second in the voting and Limerick's Chiedozie Ogbene who was third.