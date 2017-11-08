When Ireland take on Denmark on Saturday, much of the supporters’ hopes will rest of the shoulders of James McClean.

The Derryman has proved to be one of the most important players in Martin O’Neill’s squads, always turning up with a goal at the right time and putting in the kind of shift that leaves those watching him feeling exhausted.

And yet it’s not the same at club level for McClean, he’s had to settle for being a bit-part player at West Brom and with just two starts for his club this season, international duty must come as something of a release for the midfielder.

Here we take a look at five other players whose international career outshone what they did at club level.

Joan Capdevila

A solid and reliable full-back who had a relatively modest club club career, Capdevila was nevertheless a vital cog in the all-conquering Spanish team that won Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup.

After early spells in his career with Espanyol and Atletico Madrid, Capdevila eventually settled at Deportivo La Corunam, spending seven years there and making 179 appearances.

It was there he would win the only major club honours of his career, winning the Copa Del Rey in 2002 and then the Supercopa at the start of the new season.

A move to Villareal materialised in 2007 and the left-back helped his side to their best ever league position, as they finished second to Real Madrid that season, but it was for the national team that Capdevila proved his worth.

An essential part of Vicente del Bosque’s squad, Capdevila made the left-back spot in the Spanish team his own in the build-up to the Euro 2008 and would hold onto it for some of the most successful years for the nation.

Missing just one game in Euro 2008 and featuring in every single match of Spain’s triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign, Capdevila was the only player to start in that final that didn’t play for Real Madrid or Barcelona. He would go onto represent his country 60 times in all, scoring four goals in the process.

David Healy

Northern Ireland’s all-time best goalscorer was never much more than a journeyman player at club level but was transformed when he put on a Northern Ireland jersey.

Starting his club career at Manchester United, he only played one game for them before being sent out on loan and eventually moving to Preston North End where he arguably enjoyed his best spell of football, spending three seasons there and scoring 44 goals.

After a loan spell at Norwich, a permanent transfer to Leeds arrived where he spent another three seasons but it was at Northern Ireland where his best work was done.

Healy had a knack of scoring goals just when they were most needed and in 2005 his strike against England gave Northern Ireland their first win over England in more than 30 years.

His finest moment came a year later in Windsor Park however when he scored a stunning hat-trick to inspire a 3-2 defeat of Spain in a European Championship qualifier, becoming the first Northern Ireland player to achieve such a feat since George Best.

Milan Baros

There are plenty of Liverpool supporters who will still wistfully tell of you the time Milan Baros won the Golden Boot for the Czech Republic at Euro 2004 and the ridiculous odds they backed him at to do so.

After a couple of years of showing his promise at Anfield without ever cementing his place as a true star, the then 23-year-old attacker looked poised to take a big step up as a player but it never really materialised at club level.

True he did win a Champions League medal with Liverpool the following season but manager Rafael Benitez moved him on to Aston Villa that summer where he spent two disappointing seasons before being sold on to Lyon.

It was the international scene where Baros saved his best football for, featuring in a team set-up to make the most of his strengths and playing alongside Jan Koller, a striking partner with whom he had a natural understanding.

With 41 goals from 93 appearances, Baros even overcame an indefinite ban from the Czech Republic team for a breach of discipline in April 2009, working his way back into the squad under a new manager five months later.

He sits behind striking partner Koller at the top of the all-time scorer list, with no sign of his place there coming under threat anytime soon.

Sergio Romero

The Manchester United bench-warmer has never been anything more than a bit-part player at Old Trafford but is the automatic first choice for Argentina, playing in two World Cups, two Copa America tournaments and has won an Olympic silver medal with his country.

It’s been a similar story throughout Romero’s career. He’s played for clubs all across Europe without ever really tying down a permanent starting position, but he has managed to hold onto that Argentine number one jersey.

Romero enjoyed his most consistent spell of first team football at AZ Alkmaar under Louis van Gaal, the man who would eventually bring him to Old Trafford.

As a cup goal-keeper under Jose Mourinho he was part of the side that lifted the Europa League last season, however at international level he’s been the first choice goalkeeper of five different managers, having first being handed his debut by Diego Maradonna.

With 92 international caps, at the age of 30, Romero has played more for Argentina than any of his clubs, and having qualified for Russia next year, expect him to add to his haul of appearances there.

Miroslav Klose

First things first, in no way could Klose be consider a slouch at club level, scoring 213 goals in 529 games. It’s just that he always seemed to find that extra level when lining out for Germany and retired with a World Cup medal and scoring record of more than a goal every two games.

Klose’s club career began in earnest with Kaiserslautern where he spent five years before a €5million move to Werder Bremen saw him really rise to prominence. Lengthy spells with Bayern Munich and Lazio then followed but the striker made his reputation in the colours of Der Mannschaft.

His first goal for Germayn came in the 2002 World Cup qualifying campaign when he scored the winner against Albania and he would help the Germans book their place in Korea and Japan.

Irish supporters will remember it was Klose who opened the scoring in Ireland’s 1-1 draw with the Germans at that tournament and he finished as the second top tournament goalscorer with five goals as his side finished runners-up behind Brazil.

Five goals at the 2006 World Cup was enough to see him take the Golden Boot, but Germany had to settle for third place that year and in 2010. With the years catching up with him, Klose had one final throw of the dice in 2014.

Klose broke the long-standing German scoring record, held by the great Gerd Muller, in the build-up to that tournament, before his goals in Brazil put him ahead of Ronaldo at the top of the all-time World Cup scoring list. He went on to help his country win the tournament before announcing his retirement with a staggering record of 137 caps and 71 goals.

