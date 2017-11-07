Republic of Ireland U21 boss Noel King has drafted Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in to his 18-man squad ahead of the looming UEFA European Championships qualifier against Norway.

Ireland square up to the Norwegians at the Marienlyst Stadion in Drammen next Tuesday (7pm kick-off) and King has gone for a largely-unchanged squad with his side currently top of Group 5 on 10 points having claimed three wins out of their opening four matches.

Corkman Kelleher comes in for Nottingham Forest's Liam Bossin, out with an injury.

Fourth-placed Norway held Ireland to a 0-0 draw at Tallaght Stadium in October and need to win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

"The squad is really looking forward to meeting up later in the week and starting our preparations for the trip to Norway," said King.

"As the Norwegians proved in the game in October, they are a very good team who will provide us with a difficult test. The players have started the campaign brilliantly and to be in the position at the top of the table after four games is fantastic and a credit to them.

"Norway will be boosted by their 3-1 victory against Germany and nobody is in doubt about the enormity of the challenge we face but given the levels these lads have reached, nothing would surprise me from them."

Republic of Ireland Under 21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Defenders: Danny Kane (Huddersfield Town), Ryan Sweeney (Stoke City, on loan at Bristol Rovers), Shaun Donnellan (West Bromwich Albion, on loan at Walsall), Corey Whelan (Liverpool), Ryan Delaney (Burton Albion)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (West Ham, on loan at Bolton Wanderers), Harry Charsley (Everton), Conor Shaugnessey (Leeds United), Liam Kinsella (Walsall), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jake Mulraney (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Connor Ronan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Attackers: Reece Grego-Cox (QPR), Ryan Manning (QPR), Ronan Curtis (Derry City), Joe Quigley (Bournemouth, on loan at Newport County)