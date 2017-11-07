Shamrock Rovers have completed the signing of Greg Bolger from double winners Cork City, while Karl Sheppard has signed a new deal with the Leesiders.

Midfielder Bolger slotted a crucial penalty in Sunday's nerve-shredding FAI Cup final shootout against Dundalk after being introduced in extra-time.

He captained City in their cup final victory over the Lilywhites 12 months ago and also leaves with a league winner's medal in his back pocket.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley was thrilled to lure him to Tallaght.

"I think he's one of the top players in the league and has been for a number of years," he said.

"He brings vital experience to us and he understands what it takes to win in this country. He dictates games, he'll get us playing and create a tempo for us. So he's a great signing.

"I know that a number of other teams wanted his signature so we're just delighted that he sees his football here next year."

Bolger said he's signing for "one of, if not the biggest club in the country" and immediately targeted more silver.

"I'm delighted to sign here," he said. "The players here are top players and I think Stephen is adding one or two more so it's exciting times.

"I played with Ronan Finn when we won the First Division together at UCD. I had great times playing with Ronan, he's a top player so another motivation of coming here is playing with the likes of him.

"The words Shamrock Rovers speaks for itself. It's one of, if not the biggest club in the country."

Sheppard comes off the back of a terrific campaign with Cork.

He set up Achille Campion's equaliser at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday and also netted a spot-kick, while the versatile attacker was included in Soccer Republic's team of the year.

There had been rumours of a switch to Dundalk but the 26-year-old has penned a fresh two-year deal with John Caulfield's team.

"I am delighted," he told the club's website. "I have had a great three years here so far, and to add another two to that is brilliant. I can’t wait for next season, as we go out to try and defend our double.

"It has been the best season I have been involved in so far, it was a special, special year. The supporters have been unbelievable; the messages of support I have been getting shows what type of people they are."

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling moves to Turner's Cross after two seasons with Sligo Rovers.

Also speaking to the Cork website, Adebayo-Rowling said: "The club didn’t need much selling; when I heard that the interest was there I didn’t think about going anywhere else. I am buzzing to play at Turner’s Cross as a home player in front of all of the fans."

"I have never played European football before, so the chance to play in the Champion’s League is a massive opportunity. I know everyone here has the same mindset and that is that we want to go and win the league again."