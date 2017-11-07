Republic of Ireland assistant boss Roy Keane has "huge respect" for Liverpool, and laughed off comments he made about Jurgen Klopp's side last week.

In his role as an ITV pundit, Keane said the Merseysiders were "going nowhere fast" after their 3-0 Champions League defeat of Maribor six days ago, adding: "I think if Liverpool were playing out in my back garden I wouldn’t watch them. They’re just drifting... drifting nowhere."

However the former Manchester United captain, who was front and centre in many an Anfield battle during his playing days, Tuesday shared his respect for his old rivals, adding that "people should lighten up".

"It was a bit of tongue in cheek. Anyone who has ever spoken to me about football will tell you the huge respect I have for Liverpool, absolutely huge.

"I grew up watching them win leagues in the 80s every year.

"My comments, from my point of view, were tongue in cheek. Hopefully people will see it that way.

"I'm not here to defend every comment I've made over the last few months. It was tongue in cheek; people should lighten up a little bit."

Keane remained silent on when he'll put pen to paper on a fresh deal as Ireland's No 2.

Martin O'Neill has verbally agreed to stay on until Euro 2020 but has also yet to sign a contract, and although Keane would be expected to remain in situ, he has long expressed an interest in returning to club management at some point.

Roy Keane at Anfield in his time as Sunderland boss back in 2008

With the managerial merry-go-round spinning wildly again in England this week, his name has inevitably been thrown into the mix, particularly with regards to his old club Sunderland, who have parted ways with Simon Grayson.

The Corkman cooled talk of a return to the northeast as he set his sights on getting Ireland to their first World Cup since 2002, a tournament Keane infamously walked out of after a bust-up with then manager Mick McCarthy.

"We can discuss all that after the couple of games. It's not really important," Keane said of his contract situation.

"At this moment in time, I'm really enjoying what I'm doing with Ireland. The only thing on my mind in the next few days is helping the team try to get to the World Cup.

"In terms of club management, all that's on the back burner at the moment. The total mindset and energy levels are with Ireland. That's all I'm focused on.

"The most important thing for the country and the players is to try and get through the next couple of days and see where it takes us.

"We know how tough it is. Hopefully if the players turn up over the next couple pf games we've got a chance."

Live coverage of Denmark v Ireland on RTÉ 2 (7.25pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie from 6pm.