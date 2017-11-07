Midfielder Jeff Hendrick once again sat out Ireland's training session with a glute / lower back problem.
Yesterday boss Martin O’Neil said he was "hopeful" that the Burnley man would be fit for Saturday’s World Cup play-off first leg in Denmark.
Hendrick was substituted during his club’s Premier League win over Southampton after 65 minutes on Saturday.
The @FAIreland team going all @taylorswift13 ahead of crunch clash with Denmark #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/AFemE102Qv— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 7, 2017
Defender Stephen Ward also missed out on the practice session in Dublin but that was a fatigue issue.
Ward, a team-mate of Hendrick’s at Burnley, has played all but nine minutes of their last four Premier League games.
