Midfielder Jeff Hendrick once again sat out Ireland's training session with a glute / lower back problem.

Yesterday boss Martin O’Neil said he was "hopeful" that the Burnley man would be fit for Saturday’s World Cup play-off first leg in Denmark.

Hendrick was substituted during his club’s Premier League win over Southampton after 65 minutes on Saturday.

Defender Stephen Ward also missed out on the practice session in Dublin but that was a fatigue issue.

Ward, a team-mate of Hendrick’s at Burnley, has played all but nine minutes of their last four Premier League games.

More to follow...

Live coverage of Denmark v Ireland on RTÉ2 (7.25pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie from 6pm.