Eamon Dunphy believes David Moyes is "a good man" and a "very good coach" who can revive West Ham's fortunes, adding the former Everton and Manchester United boss deserves a more attractive job.

Slaven Bilic was axed on Monday after a dreadful run of results for the Hammers and Moyes is reportedly ready to take the reins.

After damaging stints at Old Trafford, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, the Scot is hungry to repair his reputation but although Dunphy praised his coaching ability, he doesn't advise a switch to London.

"David Moyes is a very good coach," he told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"He was very unlucky to be head hunted by Alex Ferguson to take the Manchester United job when Ferguson left and given no support. He has a really good pedigree.

"I don't feel that West Ham is a place he deserves to be going having just left Sunderland, but if anyone can resuscitate them it is David Moyes. He's a good man, a very good coach. I'm glad to see him back in the Premier League."

Bilic admitted he expected to get the sack after Saturday's 4-1 loss to Liverpool left his team 18th in the table.

Dunphy said the Croatian was given "mission impossible".

"(Bilic's sacking) was an inevitable decision. The players were patently not doing it. They weren't working hard. They were shocking in most of the game games I've seen them this season. Liverpool didn't have to break sweat the other night to hammer them at home.

"They've moved into that new stadium... I don't that was prudent, for much the same reason I don't think it's great for Spurs to be at Wembley.

"He had to go, sadly. I think he's a good man, but the circumstances there he walked into were difficult. Until there's a bit of a revolution at West Ham, in terms of the players they buy, the quality of players they buy, nothing much is going to change. They could go down this year.

"Slaven Bilic, he's a qualified barrister, he won't starve. He's a good man but he was given mission impossible really."

Commenting on rumours Phil Neville wants the Sunderland job, Dunphy added: "I think they've suffered enough!"