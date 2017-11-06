Double winners Cork City dominate the 2017 Team of the Season, with six players making the cut, including Republic of Ireland striker Sean Maguire.

Maguire notched 20 goals in 21 games before departing for Preston North End in July but his brilliance in that period helped Cork build an insurmountable platform in their quest to win the league.

Chosen keeper Mark McNulty was a hero in FAI Cup the penalty shootout win against Dundalk, who have three men in the 11: Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy and David McMillan.

Ryan Delaney, Alan Bennett, Conor McCormack and Karl Sheppard are the other Cork players who make it.

Derek Pender is rewarded for a stellar campaign with Bohs, with Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke getting the nod at left-full.

Meanwhile St Pat's Conan Byrne scooped the goal of the season award for his stunning halfway line strike against the Gypsies.

1 Mark McNulty (Cork City)

2 Derek Pender (Bohemian FC)

3 Alan Bennett (Cork City)

4 Ryan Delaney (Cork City)

5 Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers)

6 Karl Sheppard (Cork City)

7 Patrick McEleney (Dundalk)

8 Conor McCormack (Cork City)

9 Michael Duffy (Dundalk)

10 David McMillan (Dundalk)

Sean Maguire (Cork City)

Goal of the season: Conan Byrne (Bohs v ST PAT'S)