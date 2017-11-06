Shane Duffy hopes his twin towers partnership with Ciaran Clark can be the bedrock for the Republic of Ireland to battle past Denmark and make next summer's World Cup.

The pair were immense in Cardiff last month when James McClean's sweet strike plundered a 1-0 win that sent the Irish into the play-offs.

Now, the Danes are the final obstacle, and Duffy is targeting another massive away result in Copenhagen this Saturday to set up a Dublin second-leg humdinger three days later.

"It was a great night to play in," Duffy said of the defeat of the Welsh.

"The whole team performed. We just had to throw our bodies in the way: head it, kick it. It was ugly but it was a great feeling to be apart of.

"It's been brilliant. I'm really enjoying playing alongside [Clark]. We complement each other quite well, we know what we're doing. He's been around the Ireland scene a lot longer than me. He's been great to play alongside.

"Hopefully the more we play together we'll get stronger."

Duffy has been in fine form for Brighton and Hove Albion, helping Chris Hughton's newly promoted charges to a good start to life in the Premier League; they're eighth after 11 games.

With the stakes so high this week's international duty is hardly a break from the intense grind of the English top flight, but the Derryman is relishing the unique pressures such a golden opportunity bring.

"I'm enjoying playing football at the minute," he said. "We're doing okay at club level. It helps the confidence coming into two huge games.

"It's a huge opportunity for our country to get to a World Cup after two games. We want to go and give it everything and leave nothing behind.

"I love playing in big games. You've got to try and enjoy the pressure. The rewards are huge. It's something to get excited about. It's top-level football.

"I think we've got to try and go out there and try and win the first leg as well. It helps coming home for the second leg with the fans behind us. In the first leg we've got to try and set the tempo.

"Everyone can't wait to get started; it's going to be an enjoyable week and hopefully an enjoyable night on Tuesday."

Tony O'Donoghue reports from Abbotstown where Ireland have a few more injury worries ahead of their World Cup play-off. pic.twitter.com/rLYcaIiysz — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 6, 2017

Live coverage of Denmark v Ireland on RTÉ Two (7.25pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio One's Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie from 6pm.