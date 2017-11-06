Richard Keogh and James McCarthy will play no part in the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off against Denmark, while Martin O'Neill has given rookie striker Aiden O'Brien the nod ahead of David McGoldrick in his trimmed down squad.

Keogh hobbled out of Derby County's 4-2 Championship defeat to Reading after just eight minutes on Saturday due to a quad strain.

He joins an injury list that includes McCarthy, who suffered a fresh setback last week after making his first competitive start of the season in Everton’s Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea, and Sean Maguire, out with a hamstring problem.

McGoldrick scored for Ipswich in a 3-0 against Maguire's Preston last Saturday but there's no room for the frontman.

Instead it's O'Brien and Scott Hogan - both named in Ireland panels for the first time ahead of the games with Moldova and Wales - who join Shane Long and Daryl Murphy as attacking options. Jon Walters is a long-term absentee with a knee problem.

Ireland head to the the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen this Saturday, before returning to Dublin for the second leg at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday.

David Meyler is suspended for the first leg but is included in the 27.

Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Rob Elliot, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Paul McShane, Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, John O'Shea, Kevin Long, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, David Meyler, Harry Arter, Eunan O'Kane, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: Shane Long, Daryl Murphy, Scott Hogan, Aiden O'Brien