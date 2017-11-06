Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has brought the curtain down on a glittering career after announcing that he is retiring from soccer.

Pirlo confirmed that he is hanging up his boots with immediate effect after the end of the MLS season with New York City.

The 38-year-old came on as a late substitute in his side's 2-0 victory over Columbus Crew in the MLS play-offs but was unable to prevent City exiting the Eastern Conference semi-final on a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

Pirlo then confirmed his intention to retire via a statement on twitter. "Last match in MLS. As my time in NYFC comes to an end I would like to say few words," he wrote.

"Not only my adventure in NY comes to an end but my journey as a football player as well, that is why I would like to take the opportunity to thank my family and my children for the support and love they always give me, every team that I had the honor to play for, every teammate I have been pleased to play alongside, all the people that made my career such incredible and last but not least, all the fans around the world that always showed me support.

"You will always be on my side and in my heart."

Pirlo bows out of soccer with a big medal haul after winning six Serie A titles, two Champions League winner's medal and the World Cup with Italy.