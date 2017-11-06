While Sean Maguire has cried off for the Republic of Ireland ahead of Saturday’s World Cup play-off, opponents Denmark have even greater injury concerns of their own.

Preston striker Maguire has been ruled out for three months as he is set to undergo surgery on his hamstring, while Everton midfielder James McCarthy is also unlikely to feature in Copenhagen. Derby County Richard Keogh is also a doubt after picking up a thigh strain.

Denmark manager Age Hareide however is facing more potential selection headaches with some serious injury concerns, with their first get-together taking place tomorrow.

Defender Simon Kjaer suffered an injury while in action for Sevilla against Barcelona on Saturday night and is in a race to prove his fitness to face Martin O’Neill’s side.

Striker Nicloai Jorgensen fractured his wrist while in action for Feyenoord in the Dutch league at the weekend and with a cast currently in place, is another major doubt.

Full-back Henrik Dalsgaard has already been ruled out through injury while Brentford club-mate Andreas Bjelland is not expected to be fit.

Live coverage of Denmark v Ireland on RTÉ Two (7.25pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio One's Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie from 6pm.