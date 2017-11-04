Spain

Thomas Partey scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to hand Atletico Madrid a much-needed 1-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

Atletico's title hopes looked set to suffer another setback at the Riazor as they stumbled towards what would have been a seventh draw in their last eight matches in all competitions.

However, with regulation time up and Atletico seemingly out of ideas, the Rojiblancos won a free-kick 25 yards out which Gabi nudged to Thomas for the Ghana international to curl an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The win was far from convincing and did little to answer Atletico's goalscoring problems - they have not netted more than once in a game since September 23 - but that will matter little to coach Diego Simeone as his side moved to within five points of leaders Barcelona, who face Sevilla later on Saturday.

In contrast to the goal-shy Rojiblancos, surprise packages Valencia continued their barnstorming start to the season with a confident 3-0 home victory over Leganes - taking their tally to a league-leading 30 goals in the process.

Dani Parejo, Rodrigo and Santi Mina were all on the score sheet as unbeaten Los Che extended their winning streak to eight matches in league and cup.

Captain Parejo opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a free-kick that went under the jumping defensive wall, and Rodrigo added a second in the 71st minute when he headed home Andreas Pereira's cross.

Mina finished things off with an 82nd-minute penalty as second-placed Valencia moved a point behind Barca.

Germany

Bayern Munich's resurgence under Jupp Heynckes continued as they moved six points clear of Borussia Dortmund with a 3-1 victory in Der Klassiker.

Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski (pictured) and David Alaba all scored as Bayern made it seven wins from seven in all competitions since Heynckes returned to be manager last month.

Dortmund, for whom Marc Bartra netted a late consolation, have now lost three of their previous four in the Bundesliga and are without a victory in the division since September.

They have conceded 12 times in those four games and slipped beneath RB Leipzig in the table heading into the international break.

Leipzig hit back against Hannover to clinch a 2-1 win and move up to second place.

The hosts bounced back from their defeat to Bayern Munich to win the battle between the sides in third and fourth at the start of the day.

Defeat for Hannover allowed Schalke to leapfrog them into fourth thanks to a 1-0 win at Freiburg, with Daniel Caligiuri scoring a 62nd-minute winner.

Freiburg dropped into the bottom three as Hamburg saw off 10-man Stuttgart 3-1.

Jannik Vestergaard's 67th-minute equaliser earned a point for Borussia Monchengladbach in a 1-1 draw at home to Mainz, for whom Abdou Diallo opened the scoring.

Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen also drew 1-1. Kevin Volland put Leverkusen ahead in the 47th minute, but Kevin Danso equalised two minutes later.

France

Edinson Cavani moved past 100 Ligue 1 goals as Paris St Germain thrashed Angers 5-0.

Cavani and Kylian Mbappe both struck twice, with Julian Draxler also on target as Unai Emery's unbeaten Parisians won their 10th match in 12 at little more than a canter.

So dominant were the visitors that PSG hardly even missed Neymar, who sat out the clash with a thigh problem.

Brazil full-back Dani Alves proved the true star of the show however, laying on two eye-catching assists in a vintage performance to belie his 34 years.

Not to be outdone, second-placed Monaco reacted to PSG's triumph by thumping Guingamp 6-0 at home.

Guido Carrillo and Adama Traore both found the net twice, with Keita Balde and a Fabinho penalty completing the rout. Despite Monaco's riposte however, PSG remain four points clear at the top of the table.

Adrien Thomasson and Emiliano Sala ensured Nantes edged out Toulouse 2-1.

The visitors were level on the hour thanks to an Alexis Blin goal, but Sala hit back for Nantes just seven minutes later in what proved the decisive blow.

Hyunjun Suk and Saif-Eddine Khaoui hit the net after the break as Troyes sunk Strasbourg 2-0 at home, with the visitors losing Nuno Da Costa to a red card after just 31 minutes.

Giovanni Sio thought he had stolen the points for Montpellier with his 82nd minute goal, only to have those hopes dashed when Danilo Avelar equalised for Amiens two minutes from time, to secure a 1-1 draw.

Italy

Ante Budimir scored twice as Crotone recovered to beat Bologna 3-2 and record back-to-back Serie A wins for the first time this season.

Simone Verdi looked to have stolen the limelight by scoring from two free-kicks with different feet in the first half, but Budimir's 42nd-minute goal on the rebound from a spilled Marcello Trotta shot showed Crotone had potential.

Indeed, in the 68th minute Davide Nicola's southerners levelled things up at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, former Brentford striker Trotta converting a penalty after Emil Krafth handled the ball in the box.

Two minutes later Croatian forward Budimir tried his luck from outside the area. When his attempt was blocked by Giancarlo Gonzalez he rushed in to follow up with his left boot, condemning Bologna to a fourth straight defeat.