Callum O'Dowda found the net in a fiery 2-1 win for Bristol City against Cardiff, while David McGoldrick offered Martin O'Neill a timely reminder of his goalscoring prowess on the the day Sean Maguire was ruled out of the World Cup play-off with a hamstring injury.

O'Dowda put Lee Johnson's in-form side ahead after 20 minutes with a lovely effort, dropping the shoulder and bending home with his left boot. It was his first league goal for the club.

Omar Bogle replied four minutes before half-time but he saw red 10 minutes after the break for a late challenge on Marlon Pack. Not long after that Aden Flint sealed a 2-1 win.

Ipswich subjected Preston to a 3-0 loss at Portman Road thanks to Martyn Waghorn, McGoldrick and Bersant Celina.

Preston had earlier confirmed Maguire will need a operation on his hamstring and their day got steadily worse.

Andy Boyle, Alan Browne and Kevin O'Connor all started for the visitors, with Daryl Horgan on the bench, but they fell to a comprehensive defeat.

⚽️! David McGoldrick rises above Vermijl to make it 2-0 to the Blues! #itfc pic.twitter.com/M1SyjLDhr4 — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) November 4, 2017

McGoldrick's goal came in the 49th minute, a well placed header from Jordan Spence's cross.

A stunning second-half quadruple from Leon Clarke saw Sheffield United move clear in second place.

With leaders Wolves having won on Friday, Cardiff missed the chance to keep pace as they went down at Bristol City, but there were no such slip-ups from the Blades.

A cracker from Kamil Grosicki put Hull in front against Chris Wilder's men, but Clarke fired in four goals in 30 minutes for a comprehensive 4-1 win.



Wolves lead the way on 35 points, with Sheffield United on 33 and Cardiff on 31.

Managerless Sunderland, who play Middlesbrough on Sunday, are bottom after results went against them.

Bolton stunned Norwich 2-1 thanks to goals from Gary Madine and Adam Armstrong - Josh Murphy replied - while Burton won 1-0 at Millwall, with Marvin Sordell on target.

Birmingham's struggles continued as they were beaten 2-0 at Barnsley, Tom Bradshaw and Zeke Fryers on target.

Reading thumped Derby 4-2 at Pride Park, stunning the in-form hosts.

Liam Moore (nine) got them off to a fine start and Sone Aluko made it two (13). The goals kept coming thanks to Roy Beerens (54) and, even though Jonny Russell pulled one back (71), Mo Barrow added a fourth (75).

Chris Martin's goal was a late consolation.

But it's over at Villa Park and a big three points for the Owls! #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/V7TAmwUyuW — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 4, 2017

Sheffield Wednesday stunned Aston Villa with a 2-1 win in the midlands.

Adam Reach's first-minute stunner set Wednesday on their way and, as John Terry went off injured for Villa, Jordan Rhodes doubled the lead before Chris Samba scored with no time left.

Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Scott Hogan all started for the Villa.

Nottingham Forest had too much for QPR, beating them 4-0 at the City Ground.

The game was firmly under the Reds' control by the break thanks to goals from Tyler Walker (13) and Kieran Dowall (20) before Barrie McKay added a third in the second half.

Walker, the son of Forest great Des, made it four late on.

