Kevin O'Connor knows Championship life is quicker and more ruthless than the League of Ireland, but the former Cork City defender felt right at home during the midweek clash with Aston Villa.

O'Connor started in a 2-0 defeat but acquitted himself well beside compatriots Alan Browne and Andy Boyle at the back, with Sean Maguire ahead of them and Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan marshalling the visiting midfield.

O'Connor and Maguire - who both moved across the water last July - will hope their old team can retain the FAI Cup against Dundalk tomorrow, but for now he's focusing on nailing down a spot in the Preston 11.

"The tempo is so much quicker than back home, I was happy with how it went," he told the club's website.

"Now it’s just a matter of kicking on. You won’t come up against Aston Villa every week so it’s just a matter of improving performances every time.

"There was a lot of Irish on the pitch for us and even for them they had a few on it, it’s mad but it just shows that the league back home is doing well and produced a lot – Cork in itself has produced a good few players and that’s a good sign."

Maguire has been hit with the devastating news he'll play no part in the World Cup play-off due to a hamstring injury.

O'Connor has yet to make the senior international breakthrough, but another start against Ipswich today would keep him on an upward curve.

"On a personal note it’s great to get the opportunity and get 45 minutes under my belt," he added.

"It’s a great experience but you just have to look at it as another game. You can’t really put too much on who you’re playing against because if you do you’ll just be overwhelmed by it all."