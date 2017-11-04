Sean Maguire has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off with Denmark due to a hamstring injury, with the former Cork City star set to miss up to three months of football.

Maguire made his debut in the qualifier against Moldova and was likely to an option to Martin O’Neill after some impressive club form with Preston North End, including goals against Fulham and Brentford.

However, it is being reported by Independent.ie that Maguire will have to undergo surgery on the hamstring complaint and will be ruled out for the remainder of 2017 and part of January next year.

Martin O’Neill named a 34-man squad for the Denmark games with the players set to report for duty after the weekend’s fixtures in England.