Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has been provisionally suspended for 30 days by world governing body FIFA after failing an anti-doping test, the Peruvian Football Federation has announced.

Guerrero was tested after Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on October 5, a match that finished goalless in Buenos Aires.

A statement from the FPF said they had been notified by FIFA's disciplinary committee that Guerrero had returned an adverse anayltical result and has therefore been suspended.

The banned substance for which the 33-year-old Guerrero tested positive was not disclosed.

A 30-day suspension would rule the Flamengo striker out of Peru's World Cup qualifying play-off against New Zealand, which is due to be played on November 11 and November 16.

The FPF statement concluded: "Paolo, as captain and leader of our national team, plays a very important role for the squad on and off the pitch thanks to the qualty of character he has always shown. We value his immense contribution to our national team so the FPF and the whole of Peru stands in solidarity with him in these difficult moments."

Guerrero, formerly of Bayern Munich and Hamburg, has 86 caps for his country, scoring 32 goals.