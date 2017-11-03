Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not put pressure on midfielder Emre Can to sign a new contract despite the threat of him leaving in the summer increasing.

The Germany international has just seven months remaining on his current deal and, with negotiations at an impasse, there is the possibility, as Juventus are heavily linked with an approach, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club in January.

"What could I do now? I could say 'Yes, it is a big problem', but it isn't," said Klopp.

"I could say it is a big problem which we have to resolve now and put pressure on the player, put pressure on the club, but it makes no sense.

"We have to respect his contract is ending and that is how it is. I've said it a few times and I'll say it again: it is our job to make this club as exciting as possible.

"He is also allowed to sign a contract (with Liverpool) in May as a player who is still already here. I have no problem with that.

"As long as Emre doesn't give me one sign his mind is somewhere else I don't have to talk about this, it is a normal thing in football."

Asked about January's opening of the transfer window, and Can's ability to strike a deal with a European club, Klopp added: "That is part of football. If it happens like this we can't change it.

"If a player (belonging to another club) is ending his contract next summer and he is good then we should try to do the same so that is an opportunity for all of us."

Meanwhile, forward Sadio Mane could be in line for a surprise recall to the squad for Saturday's trip to West Ham.

The Senegal international's return from a hamstring injury is a fortnight ahead of schedule and after joining full training on Thursday manager Jurgen Klopp said he looked like he could play 25 minutes.

Klopp will make late decisions on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (ankle) and defender Dejan Lovren (thigh) but playmaker Philippe Coutinho (adductor) is definitely out.