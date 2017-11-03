UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Patrice Evra after the Marseille defender aimed a kick at the head of one of the French club's supporters.

The former Manchester United player, named as a substitute for OM's fixture away to Vitoria, lashed out at the fan in a heated confrontation before Thursday night's match in Portugal.

Evra was sent off and on Friday UEFA announced the 36-year-old would miss "at least one match", with the organisation's disciplinary body set to discuss his case at its next meeting on November 10.

Earlier, Marseille have opened an internal investigation.



"Olympique de Marseille has noted the altercation between an individual and Patrice Evra during the warm-up at the game against Guimaraes (on Thursday)," a club statement read.



"An internal investigation has been opened to establish responsibilities."

#VSCOM un truc de fou s'est passé entre des supporters semble-t-il Marseillais et des joueurs dont Evra ! Ça a tapé ! @OM_Officiel #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/C9Cozns6X4 — Karim Attab (@karimattab1) November 2, 2017



Video footage showed a Marseille player aiming a kick at a group of fans during a scuffle behind one of the goals but the club did not mention the kick.



France full-back Evra has been regularly targeted by Marseille fans since joining from Juventus during the close season and his poor performances have led coach Rudi Garcia to drop him from the starting line-up.



"Pat has experience and he must not react. It's obvious," Garcia said.



"Patrice is more than experienced and we can't respond, obviously, to insults as low as they might be and as incredible as they might be because they come from one of our supporters."