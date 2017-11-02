Marseille defender Patrice Evra was shown a red-card before his side’s Europa League clash with Vitoria de Guimaraes for aiming a kick at a fan.

Marseille said after the game that Evra had been sent off over "an altercation with supporters during the warm-up", although it did not specifically mention the kick.

The French international was not due to start the game and was named as a substitute but did not get to take his place on the bench after becoming involved in an incident during the warm-up.

Evra is understood to have been the subject of chants from members of the Marseille travelling support and he ran to the sidelines to confront supporters.

A fracas took place involving several members of the Marseille team and fans and Evra could be seen aiming a high-kick at a supporter.

With more supporters climbing over barriers to get involved in the incident, Evra was led away by a team-mate and was subsequently shown a red card by the referee.

The Frenchman, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during an eight-year spell with United, joined Marseille from Juventus in January.

#VSCOM un truc de fou s'est passé entre des supporters semble-t-il Marseillais et des joueurs dont Evra ! Ça a tapé ! @OM_Officiel #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/C9Cozns6X4 — Karim Attab (@karimattab1) November 2, 2017

Patrice Evra sent off before the Guimaraes - Marseille game for this high kick on a Portuguese fan!!! Incredible. pic.twitter.com/qi1WXBr2O7 — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) November 2, 2017

