Preston North End boss Alex Neill took solace from the performances of Andy Boyle and Kevin O’Connor in the disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Championship.

The Lilywhites fell to their third successive defeat as goals from James Chester and Robert Snodgrass moved the visitors up to fifth in the table.

There was a lot of Irish interest in both sides, with Boyle handed his first league start of the season after struggling thus far to make an impression under Neill, Alan Browne in midfield and former Cork City striker Sean Maguire was again up front.

Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan took up central midfield spots for Villa, while Kevin O’Connor and Daryl Horgan (Preston) and Scott Hogan (Villa) were all introduced off the bench.

Neill was forced into a defensive reshuffle at the break after injuries to Josh Earl and Callum Woods, with former Cork City defender O’Connor getting his first taste of league action.

"Andy Boyle, in his first game, I thought equipped himself well, and Kevin who made his first appearance too, so it just shows how light we are in defence," he told reporters post-match.

Maguire has adapted well since his switch from the SSE Airtricity League and was bidding to score in his third successive game.

The 23-year-old was involved in a key moment for the home side, when he was upended in the box as Preston trailed 1-0, but the referee waved away claims for a penalty.

It may have been the turning point Preston needed in the game, but Neil felt that the bad luck his side have been enduring does not legislate for the goals Neil labelled as 'disappointing'.

"We've got to look at the first goal which is disappointing. It's the first corner we've conceded directly from a corner this season, but equally we're missing most of our defenders," he said.

"We get done with a poor corner which is frustrating because we've prided ourselves on defending corners all season.

"The second goal is a mistake from us and at that point, the way Aston Villa play and sit behind the ball afterwards and see the game out, we didn't give ourselves an opportunity to win the match."