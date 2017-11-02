Here's how you can follow the two FAI Cup finals worldwide on Sunday afternoon.

Cork City face UCD in the women's final at 12pm and it will be followed by the Rebels looking to retain the men's trophy against Dundalk and complete a double with their league triumph. That game kicks off at 3:30pm.

On TV with RTÉ2, online via RTÉ Player, radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 and on your mobile device with RTÉ News Now, there are no shortage of ways to access the games.

LIVE STREAMING: RTÉ Player (Worldwide) | Mobile - RTÉ Player App iOS | Android (worldwide)

Mobile: RTÉ News Now

Online: RTÉ.ie/sport

Twitter: @RTESoccer and SoccRepublic

Facebook: RTESoccer and SoccRepublic

Follow a live blog on RTÉ.ie on Cork City v Dundalk from 3pm.



Peter Collins will be joined by Alan Cawley, Aine O'Gorman and Ruth Fahy from 11.45am live on RTÉ2.

They'll hand over to match commentators Ger Canning and Trevor Croly for the women's final at 12pm.

Stuart Byrne and Richie Sadlier will join Alan Cawley again following the conclusion of thar game to preview the men's final before joining George Hamilton and Brian Kerr for commentary.

Tony O'Donoghue will bring the latest from the sidelines along with Garry MacDonncha.

Sunday Sport starts at 2pm on RTÉ Radio 1 - the stream will also be available worldwide on RTÉ.ie.

Darren Frehill in studio and John Murray at the Aviva Stadium will have an update on the conclusion of the women's final and commentary of the men's decider will follow from John Kenny and Pat Fenlon.

Studio guests Johnny McDonell and Mark Kinsella will provide analysis on the showpiece event of Irish club football. Adrian Eames will report from the sideline.