Manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham belong among Europe's elite after they blew away Real Madrid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

Spurs followed up a 1-1 draw a fortnight ago with a superb performance against the competition's defending champions at Wembley and ran out 3-1 winners courtesy of Dele Alli's double and a strike from Christian Eriksen.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back late on for the LaLiga club but that could not prevent Tottenham marching into the tournament's last 16.

"This sort of win brings with it certain consequences in terms of making us more visible. It's something that everyone around Europe will have seen," Pochettino said.

"These are two games against Real in which we've competed really well.

"You've all seen today that Tottenham is a big team; we're playing at Wembley in front of 80,000 people and these are really historic occasions.

"We now belong in and among the best, not only in England but in Europe, and results like this help people to see that this is where we are going."

On Alli, he added: "It was his debut in the Champions League and it was a very, very good performance.

"He scored twice and he almost made it a hat-trick in the second half."

Alli meanwhile said he was not surprised that Tottenham were so dominant against star-studded Madrid.

Asked if the quality of Spurs' performance was unexpected, Alli told BT Sport: "To be honest, no.

"We spoke after the game at their place and said we couldn't believe how much space we had at times and that the easy pass looked too obvious at times and we were too sloppy.

"I think we knew that if we were solid at the back we'd get the chances and with the team we've got here we don't just want to be competing with these teams, we want to be winning.

"It was a fantastic performance from us. We stuck to the game plan and made a lot of chances - it could have been more today but we're very happy with the result."