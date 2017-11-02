"A big, big psychological hurdle overcome."

That's the verdict of RTÉ Soccer analyst Eamon Dunphy after Tottenham recorded a 3-1 win over Real Madrid at Wembley, a result that sends the Premier League team into the last 16 of the Champions League with two Group H games to spare.

The London side had initially struggled at Wembley but have now recorded back-to-back wins at the national stadium, including a 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

Former Arsenal star Liam Brady was impressed by the Spurs front line: "Harry Kane leading the line, Dele Alli playing behind him, Christian Eriksen, these are all top class players and they demonstrated that tonight.

"When they get their 'A' team on the ptich, they're a formidable team."

You can watch the full discussion above (worldwide).