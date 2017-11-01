Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic feels he has nothing to prove to Chelsea fans ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The Serbian was a pivotal presence at the heart of midfield during his three and a half years in west London, helping the Blues to two Premier League titles as well as one FA Cup and a League Cup.

He made a surprise summer switch to Manchester United for around £40m, once again linking up with Jose Mourinho, who brought Matic back to Chelsea in January 2014.

Matic retains a healthy respect for his former club but is unfazed as to what type of reaction he will receive when United travel to the defending Premier League champions on Sunday afternoon.

"When I played there I always gave 100 per cent and we won two titles together and won two cups," he said. "I'm sure they respect that, but if not I don't really care.

"I feel when I played there, I showed them my quality. I don't have to prove to them anything. I just have to prove something to my new club.

"I am happy to be part of this club. I'm happy to be working with Mourinho. When I played at Chelsea I gave always my best to help the team but now Manchester United is my club and I will try to win there.

"We know we must respect them, they are a good team, they're champions, and it's going to be a hard game for us, but we also have our own qualities."

Second-placed United defeated fellow high-flyers Tottenham last weekend and sit four points clear of Chelsea in the standings ahead of their showdown, but Matic believes they can take nothing for granted.

He added: "The Premier League is difficult. It doesn't matter if you're first with five points, even seven or 10, you lose two games and the other teams are there, so it's important not to lose points, of course, but there's a long way to go."