Derry CIty manager Kenny Shiels has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 61-year-old has been with Derry for the last two seasons, guiding the Candystripes to Europe in both campaigns.

Shiels said: "I am delighted that the chairman has shown faith in me.

"When someone shows faith in me it makes me want to go out and work all the harder to bring success to the club."

Following the conclusion to this campaign, Shiels paid tribute to his players for their bravery in the wake of the sudden passing of captain Ryan McBride.