Chris Coleman says he has "no idea" if he will continue as Wales manager after holding initial talks about staying in the job.

Coleman's current contract ends at the end of November after this month's friendlies against France and Panama.

The 47-year-old's position has been under scrutiny since last month's defeat to the Republic of Ireland cost them a place at the 2018 World Cup next summer.

"I have no idea if these are my last games," Coleman told a press conference near Cardiff.

"Initial talks have been undertaken since our last game, but we are no further forward. That's where we are."

Coleman was appointed Wales manager in January 2012 following the death of his great friend Gary Speed.

He struggled at the start of his reign but the former Fulham manager took Wales to their first major finals for 58 years at Euro 2016 and steered them to the semi-finals in France.

A players' delegation - including star man Gareth Bale and skipper Ashley Williams - met Coleman straight after the defeat to Ireland in attempt to persuade him to stay.

"France in Paris is a fantastic game for us and if this is my last camp it's not a bad way to sign off," Coleman said.

"It may be the (Euro 2016) final that never took place and of course we've never played Panama.

"I have to look and think, 'Can I take it forward? Is the structure and facilities good to take us forward?' So it's not just me personally.

"All things need to be right for us to take it forward."I have to think, 'Am I the man to take it on and have I got the tools to do so?'

"The next step is going to be harder because the margins are smaller.

"To maintain that or take it on, the next step is even tougher and it means we need to do things a bit differently.

"Maybe not all parties will agree but that's my take."