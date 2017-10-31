Denmark boss Age Hareide believes a goalless draw in Copenhagen against the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup play-off first leg would be "no disaster" and gives his side the opportunity to land a killer away-goal blow in Dublin.

Hareide named his squad for the two-legged showdown on Tuesday.

Feyenoord attacker Nicolai Jorgensen comes back into the fold having recovered from injury, but left-back Riza Durmisi is with out a muscle injury. Talented 20-year-old Ajax frontman Kasper Dolberg is only on the standby list.

Martin O'Neill brings his side to the Parken Stadium on Saturday week with the return fixture at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

"They are good at defending, and therefore we need some patience when we get to the park," Hareide told TV2 Sport.

"Ireland has just over 500 successful passes on the last third. We have about 1,100 passes on that part of the (pitch). It shows what we emphasise.

"Nil-nil in Parken is not a disaster, because a goal away from home can mean a lot. A goal away from home will put a lot of pressure on the opponent, and we'll keep that in mind."

Hareide will stay on as the Danish manager until the summer of 2020 after agreeing a fresh deal. Copenhagen is one of the 13 cities in 13 different European countries that will host that year's Euros.

Dublin is another, and O'Neill has also expressed his desire to lead Ireland out at a major tournament on home soil. He's verbally agreed a new contract with the FAI but admitted last week he has yet to put pen to paper, preferring to get the play-off out of the way before finalisng a fresh deal.