Alvaro Morata will seek to send Chelsea into the Champions League knockout stages with victory at Roma on Tuesday after insisting he is happy in London.

Victory for Antonio Conte's Group C leaders at Stadio Olimpico would secure a place in the last 16 with two matches to spare.

The eve of the contest was overshadowed by Morata's comments in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport, in which he suggested he was not content in London.

The 25-year-old Spain striker claimed the remarks were "a problem of understanding". Morata was signed for #58million from Real Madrid in the summer as replacement for Diego Costa, the striker who forced through a return to Atletico after never settling in three years at Chelsea.

Morata, who signed a five-year contract, said: "If Chelsea propose me 10 years (contract), probably I sign it.

I'm very happy in this club, I'm very happy with the city, I'm very happy with everything in London.

"I really like London. And if I do well and improve, probably I can stay here more than five years. But I need to score many goals, otherwise Chelsea will buy another player. It's normal."

Morata is living in the same west London building which was home to Chelsea head coach Conte last season, the Blues boss said.

But while Conte admitted to challenging times living apart from his family - his wife Elisabetta and daughter Vittoria have now joined him in Surrey, near Chelsea's Cobham training base - the striker is accompanied by his wife.

Morata was asked to clarify remarks in the Italian sportspaper interview in which he described London as "stressful".

He said: "I really like London now. But probably in (the) future, when I need to take my children to school, when I finish my career, I prefer to go back to my country. It's normal.

"When I say it's a stressful city, I'm talking only about the traffic and a lot of people. I say too it's an incredible city."

Morata had a spell at Juventus and returned to Real only when they activated a buy-back option. Morata has never scored against Roma in five appearances, downplaying the statistic by clarifying that he only completed "one or two" of the games.

The most recent of his seven Chelsea goals came in the September win at Atletico, when he scored his first goal against them. He is adamant he is now 100 per cent fit after a hamstring injury.

Conte will assess N'Golo Kante's readiness to return from a hamstring problem after the midfielder resumed training. The Blues boss says he is thinking only of Roma and not looking ahead to Sunday's Premier League clash with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

"We have to give all of ourselves to get a good result," Conte said.