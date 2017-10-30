RTÉ Soccer analyst Eamon Dunphy believes that Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has eyes on an exit from Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s men earned a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday. Anthony Martial came off the bench to fire his side to victory in a cagey encounter.

In the aftermath of the win, United were widely criticised for their defensive and conservative approach to the game.

"I think he might be gone out of the game, just going on some of the decisions he is making," Dunphy told 2fm’s Game On.

"He played a back three with Phil Jones on the left side who is a right footed centre-half, who can’t play in the position.

"He played (Eric) Bailly, a centre-half on the right and (Chris) Smalling in the middle. If Harry Kane had played for Spurs they would have killed United. It was a poor performance.

"If you look carefully at Mourinho, he doesn’t look happy, he wants to go to Paris."

Elsewhere, Manchester City claimed their eighth Premier League win in a row after narrowly beating West Brom 3-2 at the Hawthorns.

Despite such an impressive run so far in the league Dunphy isn’t convinced that they are the perfect side.

"We have to establish if they can defend, they only beat West Brom 3-2, they conceded two goals against Stoke.

"It’s beginning to look inevitable, the football is dazzling going forward. But we have to wait and see.

"They played brilliantly at Chelsea away and it looks like they could win the league at Christmas like Klopp said."

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth is in the running to get the job on a full-time basis.

The 44-year-old took over following Ronald Koeman’s sacking but his first Premier League game in charge ended in a 2-0 loss to Leicester and Dunphy doesn’t feel that he is the right man for the job.

"You have to have experience, I’d give it to someone with a track record for achieving and managing.

"He is a guy who has been there all the time he is a loyal guy in the club but he doesn’t really tick any other boxes."