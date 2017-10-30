Another campaign is done and dusted, which means it's time to look back on the 2017 Airtricity League Premier Division season's finest goals.

The mercurial Patrick McEleney has a hat-trick of entries, after a season in which he regularly showed flashes of brilliance for Dundalk.

He faces stiff competition to get the gong though, with Conan Byrne and Dinny Corcoran both producing two strikes apiece worthy of making the shortlist, and David Cawley, Trevor Clarke, Jimmy Keohane, Sean Russell, Kurtis Byrne, Paddy McCourt, Kieran Sadlier, Robbie Benson all rustling up efforts to remember.

Sit back and enjoy.