Tottenham have handed lifetime bans to two supporters for their involvement in throwing a cup of urine at West Ham fans during the Carabao Cup defeat at Wembley.

Social media footage emerged of one person passing urine into a plastic glass before the other threw it towards the travelling supporters.

Spurs investigated the incident and, after identifying the individuals concerned, have now issued lifetime bans to both men, Press Association Sport understands.

The north London club had led 2-0 in last Wednesday's tie before the Hammers produced a second-half recovery to take their place in the quarter-finals, where they were drawn away to Arsenal.