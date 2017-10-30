The Serbian football association have announced that they've parted company with their manager Slavoljub Muslin.

The news comes three weeks after the 64-year old steered the country to their first major tournament in eight years.

In their statement, the Serbian FA (FSS) said his removal was by 'mutual consent' and he will be replaced by assistant Mladen Krstajic.

"The FSS, headed by president Slavisa Kokeza, convened and decided to part company with Muslin by mutual consent, with his assistant Mladen Krstajic taking over as the caretaker until a new head coach is appointed," the FFS said.

Muslin, a native Serbian and former Red Star Belgrade defender, was appointed national team manager in May 2016, following the country's failure to reach the European championships in France.

Their 2016 campaign had been hamstrung after a points deduction early on following crowd trouble during a home match against Albania.

In his eighteen months in charge, Muslin managed Serbia to top spot in Group D ahead of Ireland, Wales and Austria.

In September, the Serbians became the first away side to win a competitive match in Dublin since Sweden four years ago.

They formally reached Russia after a 1-0 win over Georgia in Belgrade on 9 October.