Jimmy Keohane has added to the Cork City feelgood factor by penning a new deal with the Airtricity League Premier Division champions.

Keohane joins fellow midfielders Conor McCormack and Gearóid Morrissey in committing to the club ahead of next week's FAI Cup final against Dundalk.

The 25-year-old came to Turner's Cross from Sligo Rovers last January and has enjoyed a dream campaign on Leeside.

"It’s been a fantastic season; winning the league was great and we want to build on that for next year," he told the club's website.

"Getting to the cup final is another big game for us and we want to carry the momentum of winning the league into that.

"Personally, I am really pleased with the season. I knew coming down here that it would be a competitive squad, which it was, and I am delighted that I played a lot of games. I played in a number of positions which I enjoyed.

"I feel like I can still offer a lot more to the team and, going into next year, there are some things I know I can definitely improve on and help the team."

Cork boss John Caulfield was thrilled to tie him down and praised Keohane's impact this season.

"As people will have seen, he is very versatile and has played in numerous positions even though, to be fair to him, the centre of midfield is his natural position," said Caulfield.

"With his energy, his skill and his workrate, he has been a fantastic signing for us. When you come into a new club, it takes time to settle in and I think, next year, we will see the best of Jimmy Keohane."