Girona claimed a stunning 2-1 victory over Real Madrid to deal a major blow to the La Liga champions' hopes of retaining their title.

Although it is still early in the season, Zinedine Zidane's side already have eight points to make up on rivals Barcelona and sit four points behind Valencia.

Few would have seen a hiccup coming at Barcelona's Catalan neighbours Girona, playing in the top flight for the first time.

This is by far the biggest result in the minnows' history and will no doubt be celebrated wildly across Catalonia given the political backdrop.

This was no smash-and-grab raid either, with Girona twice hitting the post in the first half and unlucky to be behind to an Isco breakaway goal.

They turned the tables with two goals in four minutes early in the second half from Cristhian Stuani and Portu and withstood the inevitable Real salvo with relative comfort.

Getafe produced a superb second-half performance to come from behind and beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The visitors took the lead after just five minutes when Adnan Januzaj picked up the ball just inside his own half and was allowed to advance unchallenged before playing a perfectly-weighted ball to Mikel Oyarzabal, who fired a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Getafe offered little going forward in the first half but were a different side after the interval and deservedly equalised in the 78th minute as Francisco Portillo's superb pass allowed fellow substitute Angel Rodriguez to control on his chest before firing home.

And the home side secured all three points five minutes from time when Inigo Martinez brought down Rodriguez in the area and Jorge Molina scored from the spot.