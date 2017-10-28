Republic of Ireland's Sean Maguire scored for Preston North End on his return to the Championship, while there were assists for Callum O'Dowda, David Meyler, Richard Keogh and John Keogh this weekend.

Brentford extended their unbeaten run to six Championship games with a 3-2 victory over Preston in an end-to-end game at Deepdale - but they were forced to do it the hard way.

The visitors took the lead after 25 minutes as Jozefzoon found space again and his powerful strike was parried by Maxwell but straight to Nico Yennaris who nodded in from eight yards.

Preston almost struck back instantly but Maguire headed Daniel Johnson's cross over the bar from six yards.

Alex Neil's side were on level terms after 41 minutes as Maguire picked up a Hugill flick-on and drove at the retreating Brentford defence before firing low into the corner from 15 yards on his return to the Championship since recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sean Maguire is looking forward to his return to action for #pnefc after recovering from a hamstring injury. ➡️ https://t.co/w5euGUXpLZ pic.twitter.com/yQ99lrYKsk — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 27, 2017

Brentford were back in front after 56 minutes when Ireland's John Egan set-up substitute Romaine Sawyers, who was afforded time and space on the edge of the box to send his strike into the left-hand corner of the net.

Preston struck back throuh Barkhuizen 20 yards out, before Watkins tapped in from six yards to secure the win for Brentford.

Callum O'Dowda provided two assists for Bristol City as they scored a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. He helped edge his side in front when he combined with Bobby Reid from the corner sport to allow Reid net the opener on 28 minutes.

Lewis Grabban equalised for Sunderland at the end of the first half, but O'Dowda stepped forward to ensure Bristol would claim the decisive goal of the tie.

He came close to scoring the winner himself, but his effort was saved. He got another opportunity to settle the tie and his pass to Milan Djuric, who applied the finish to secure all three points.

There was victory for Derby County on Saturday as they claimed a 2-1 win against Norwich, with Republic of Ireland's Richard Keogh making a big contribution for their opening goal.

He sent the ball over to David Nugent who directed the ball into the net with right-footed strike just before the half-time whistle.

Norwich defender Timm Klose levelled proceedings in the 71st minute but substitute Sam Winnall scored the winner with seven minutes left of normal time.

Hull suffered a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest, and for Ireland's David Meyler, it was a mixed display. After assisting Jarrod Bowen for a 76th minute goal, he tripped up substitute Tyler Walker in the danger area to concede a penalty.

Kieran Dowdell, who already had two goals to his credit at that point, completed the hat-trick from the spot kick to claim the win.

In the build-up to the match, Tigers fans protested about their frustrations with owner Assem Allam, and those spilled on to the pitch in the 19th minute when a section of supporters threw yellow balls onto the pitch to chants of "We want Allam out", stopping play for several minutes.

Elsewhere, Ireland's Darren Randolph kept a clean sheet in Middlesbrough's 2-0 win over Reading, while David McGoldrick helped Ipswich along to a one-goal win over Burton Albion.